Newly Engaged Woman Wants To Cut Mom Off After She Tried Getting Her To Fall For Her Ex Again

The mom began by explaining she has primary custody of her 6-year-old son after she split with her ex-husband when her son was just a year old.

Though her ex-husband hasn't ever been overtly involved in their son's life, he sees him on alternating weekends, and recently started stirring up "trouble" after the mom's longtime boyfriend proposed.

"My boyfriend of 4 years proposed 3 months ago, and a month later we posted about it on social media to inform anyone who hadn't already been told," she explained.

"My ex contacted me privately saying he wanted to 'check him out' before he becomes our son's stepdad. They've met but it's always been a 10 second thing as he picks up/drops off our son, so my boyfriend said they could talk properly over skype. He decided to record before going on, and he was right to as my ex says in the recording that a kid needs bio parents, not step, and that my boyfriend should 'bow out' so my ex can step in and try and get back with me, and hinted that if he wouldn't do that he'd go for full custody. My boyfriend ended the call and showed me the recording."