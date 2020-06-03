Wife Says Brother Intentionally Triggered Husband's PTSD & Now her Family Thinks He's Dangerous

One wrote, "The family are enablers. They are enabling Rick who has started an active campaign to torment someone with a diagnosed mental health issue. ... They've chosen to enable and condone Rick. They've chosen to push you away. Make that clear: If they keep enabling Rick, you will always be unhappy and that is on him and them."

Another shared, "OP, you need to cut your family off. Including your parents. No contact. I know that’s not what you want, but until they can apologize and respect your family, that’s the best course of action. It will be hard, but they need to apologize to you and your husband. They also need to stop condoning your brother’s s*** behavior. Spoiler alert, they probably won’t, so don’t hold your breath. Your brother is the golden child. Your parents need a hard line to understand how horrible they are being."

A third noted, "Friend, you have already lost your family. They made a choice, and I am so sorry, but they didn’t choose you. If they had, they would take joy in you finding love, and honor the family you have made with your husband, and they would worry about him just as much as they say they worry about you. If people ask, all you need to say is that your family abused your husband. And let’s not forget- his first instinct was to make sure YOU were out of the line of fire. It’s your turn to put HIM first."