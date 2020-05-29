Dad Says He Has No Interest In Reconnecting With Older Kids Since 'Moving On' With New Family

"My mom poisoned me against my dad and filled my head with things that weren't true...It always bothered me not having a dad and sometimes I would ask her about reaching out and she would tell me I would be kicked out of the house, that she couldn't believe I would do that to her and so much more. He would reach out to me in ways he could but my mom conditioned me so that when I saw a card from him I would have a panic attack and I would never read it or acknowledge it. It wasn't until I started dating my now husband that I started to really question things and ask myself what I remembered about him, it wasn't much and I decided to figure it out for myself. With my husband's support I reached out to my dad at 24. He walked me down the aisle at my wedding. Our relationship will never be what it should/could have been but I'm still grateful for it. Never stop trying, you have no idea what they went through and ignoring them and putting the blame on them will only solidify what your ex told them."

