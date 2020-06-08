‘Grossed Out’ Man Trashes Girlfriend’s Umbilical Cord -- Despite Knowing its Cultural Significance

The top commenter told the OP that he is indeed, the a--hole. "She’s not coming back. You're an intentionally culturally insensitive a--hole. She explained why and how it was important to her, and you threw it away. It is completely irreplaceable and not remotely like a shirt. I don't understand how that's not obvious. It has spiritual and cultural meaning, to compare it to an old shirt just proves how insensitive you're being. I almost guarantee she's ghosting your a--, as you deserve."

Another user shared agreed with the significance of the loss.

"I'm indigenous, my tribe is Hunkpati Dakota, and our people save the umbilical cord too. We put them in beaded pouches and keep them OUR WHOLE LIVES, and they're supposed to be buried with us. They're extremely important, and often times the pouch is made and beaded painstakingly by the person's mother.

"You had no right to throw it away," the person continued. "Why was putting it in the basement not enough for you? Why wouldn't you have told her you didn't like it and/or asked her to put it someplace else or in something else?"

Another person explained, "My mother keeps mine and my sister's umbilicals in pouches my grandmother made and beaded in a special box. They don't smell, they're preserved and turn into a crystal like material. I'm guessing the leather of her pouch was kept in a humid atmosphere and went bad after it soaked up moisture. Rotten/swollen leather smells horrible. Drying out the contents and the mother making a new pouch would have fixed everything."