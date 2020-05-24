Wife Keeps 'Mementos' From Late Husband & New Husband Wants Her to Throw Them Out to 'Prove' Her Love

"Ned hates that I still have sentimental items from my first marriage," she wrote. "I've tried to be sensitive to his feelings because I don't want him to think that I settled for him because John died. I don't want to make him feel like I want him to compete, or that I'm measuring his worth using John as a yardstick."

She goes on to say that since her new husband shared his discomfort, she doesn't talk about her late husband and minimizes what mementos are around their house. "I keep my wedding photos, other photos, wedding tape, home videos, gifts from John, and his old record collection in two large chests in the basement." She continued, "The rest of his things I gave away to his brother and nephews. I have looked at them maybe thrice in the last 2 years, and usually at his family's request."

And she's not OK with doing anything further with the items. "I don't want to throw them out or give them away because they signify an important part of my life, even if I'm in love with another man now."