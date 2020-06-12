Woman Shares Horror Story of How Her Cat Scratched Her ‘Down There’ So Badly She Needed Stitches

Wanting to be prepared, she filled the water with bathtub. (According to ABC News, the water can come in handy in the event that water sources are compromised, because it can be used for drinking, washing, and even flushing the toilet.)

Luckily, though, the tornado never came close enough to hit her area, and the bathtub water was no longer needed. Still, it seems she made one fateful error: She forgot to drain the bathtub before bed.