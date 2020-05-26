Wife Casually Tells Husband She Hooked Up With His Younger Brother Right Before They Met

This wasn't something that should have been swept under the rug.

Many people agreed that his wife had crossed a line by keeping this a secret.

"I think she knew exactly what she had done and that's why she lied her best to hide it from you for so many years," one commenter wrote. "If she sincerely thought that OP is 'overreacting,' then she should have told OP about this one night hookup as soon as she found out about your relation to your brother (that she slept with)."

Someone else had questions. "When you introduced your wife to your brother for the first time how did they react to each other?" the commenter asked. "Did they act like they were meeting for the first time?"

The husband admitted that they both acted like they'd never met.

"Honestly can't remember anything weird from that moment," he wrote.

"I think she owes you more than an apology, as does your brother," someone else wrote in. "I can't believe that at least he didn't tell you they hooked up before. There's a serious ick factor here and I'm not sure who's more to blame."