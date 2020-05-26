Partner Doesn't Get Why Woman Calls Her Mom Daily & Thinks It's 'Creepy'

"I think it depends on the circumstances," one person commented. "I call my father daily. He is in his late 80s and lives alone since my mother died. I did a weekly call when she was living. When we were all working and busier, the calls were less frequent than that."

"Let's use the layman's guide to addiction as the model: if the amount of times you call your parents and/or the type of conversations you have are negatively impacting the rest of your life, it's too much," a second person advised.

"In this case I think there can just be different opinions or ways of life," the person added. "If you think your partner is too dependent on their mother, I think you basically decide if it's a big enough deal to break up over. It's okay if it is and you don't have to feel bad or silly about it. But otherwise it's something to suck up unless / until it infringes on your lives significantly."

Only one person thought it was straight-up wrong to call your mother that often.

"See, it would be a huge red flag for me if a partner spoke to their family for an hour a day," the commenter admitted. "It would make me think -- from experience -- that their parents were controlling, interfering and expected them to drop everything the second they snapped their fingers."

