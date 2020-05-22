Wife Drops a Bomb on Husband of 10 Years: She Can’t Stand His 'Smell' & Never Could

Understandably, things haven't gotten easier now that we're all sheltering in place.

In fact, it's only made the situation more stressful -- so they decided to put their "sex goals" on hold and just focus on staying safe.

Last week, the husband thought things were on the uptick. They had a nice day together where his wife was "more affectionate than typical," he wrote. "However, nothing physical occurred," he added.

The next day "I told her, 'I was looking forward to going down on you, but then you came upstairs and were asleep within five seconds of getting in bed. It was precious and I was glad to snuggle you instead,'" he wrote.



"She ended up being very put out by this statement which was a total surprise to me."