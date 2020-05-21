Bride Wants Fiancé to Ditch Best Man for Being 'Honest' About Why He's Making a Mistake

"Anytime we would get together he would ALWAYS, without fail, bring the subject of marriage and how he absolutely didn't believe in it, that he thought Peter was making a mistake and would be better off dumping me and sleeping with random girls," she wrote.

"Peter talked to him multiple times, and each time he said that he'd been allowed to speak his truth and so we couldn't ask him to shut up. Peter began talking about choosing another best man, and was (still is) pretty conflicted about it but had always envisioned his wedding with Matt by his side. I really want to respect that and I encouraged him to have a conversation with Matt. At that point Matt calmed down for a while and I thought all was well."