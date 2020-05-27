Wife Discovers Husband Has Been Stealing Friends’ & Family’s Underwear -- for Years

In her response to the letter writer, she explained that not only was this not OK with her, but she couldn't imagine that the people he stole panties from would be OK with it either.

"This behavior cannot continue," she instructed.

"You can be gentle, or you can deliver an ultimatum, but I think your husband should see a therapist to talk through his kink and the ways he's been expressing it," she added. "I suspect there's some shame causing an inappropriate manifestation of his fetish."

Stoya added that a therapist might help the letter writer's husband get the appropriate treatment for his behavior.