Wife Discovers Husband Has Been Stealing Friends’ & Family’s Underwear -- for Years

One woman recently discovered something so shocking about her husband's sexual proclivities that she's turning to the internet for help. The anonymous letter writer penned a panicked letter to Slate's How To Do It advice column after she discovered that her husband had been stealing panties from her friends and family -- and doing so for years. "This is absolutely not normal," she wrote. "What is wrong with him?"
The unknowing wife explains that truth first came tumbling out while the two were having a heart-to-heart talk.
Admittedly, the truth wasn't a complete surprise to his wife.
She's been with her husband for three decades and he's a "good man" she explained. "And I've always known he has an underwear fetish."
"He likes to masturbate with soiled sexy panties, and I'm OK with that," she added.
But there's a difference between what a couple does in their own bedroom and stealing other people's undergarments without their knowledge.
For the wife, her husband's stealing habit had crossed a line.
"But to steal other people’s, my loved ones’, and do this?" she wrote. "This is absolutely not normal. I’m sickened by it, and feel today disgusted, betrayed, and inadequate. What is wrong with him?"
Is there any way to fix this?
The comment section was in agreement on this one: Her husband's habit wasn't OK.
"Dear LW -- stealing and good man and masturbate with panties don't belong in the same sentence," one commenter pointed out.
"MA'AM. He's a thief and a creep who can't control his fetish," someone else wrote.
"Therapy might help but what's happened in the past will weigh on your mind, you find it disgusting so that won't change either and he'll probably question his trust in telling you his secret in that heart-to-heart," someone else advised. "In my opinion, this is gonna end in divorce, possibly a bitter one. Hope it doesn't go down that route, good luck."
Columnist Stoya agreed: This was a clear-cut case of lines being crossed.
She also stressed that it's normal for the wife to be disgusted by her husband's actions and betrayal.
This is a completely appropriate reaction to "violations of consent" she added.
In addition, Stoya suggested that the wife might also feel betrayed that her husband involved others in his sexual acts. "Feelings of inadequacy make absolute sense if you (as the monogamous sometimes do) expect to fill all of your partner's sexual desires," she wrote.
The letter writer might want to consider speaking to a counselor herself, Stoya advised. And if all else fails, the pair should probably go to couple's therapy together.
