20 Ways to Have a Date Night Without a Babysitter

Image: wundervisuals/istock



wundervisuals/istock It's a weird time to try to have a normal date night with a sitter. The health crisis still has tons of businesses closed. Restaurants are either not open or don't have an option for dining in and the movies or other events that aren't drive by birthdays and weddings likely won't happen in lots of places for a few more weeks, either. It also may be unsafe to have babysitters come into the home. Even in places where things are "normal," there just may be some days where a sitter just can't come over and give mom and dad a break.

That's why we thought of some fun and affordable at-home date ideas that don't require a sitter. And can be crashed by the kids without too much of an issue (aka, they're all PG.) There are traditional ideas, like a movie or binge-watching nights and then ideas that are more creative, like doing DIY paint and sip night or having an at-home cooking or baking class. Others are simple, like ordering in or breaking out that puzzle that's been collecting dust. Just wait for the kids to fall asleep and get that quality time in. Crisis or not, it's well-deserved.

