20 Ways to Have a Date Night Without a Babysitter

It's a weird time to try to have a normal date night with a sitter. The health crisis still has tons of businesses closed. Restaurants are either not open or don't have an option for dining in and the movies or other events that aren't drive by birthdays and weddings likely won't happen in lots of places for a few more weeks, either. It also may be unsafe to have babysitters come into the home. Even in places where things are "normal," there just may be some days where a sitter just can't come over and give mom and dad a break.
That's why we thought of some fun and affordable at-home date ideas that don't require a sitter. And can be crashed by the kids without too much of an issue (aka, they're all PG.) There are traditional ideas, like a movie or binge-watching nights and then ideas that are more creative, like doing DIY paint and sip night or having an at-home cooking or baking class. Others are simple, like ordering in or breaking out that puzzle that's been collecting dust. Just wait for the kids to fall asleep and get that quality time in. Crisis or not, it's well-deserved.
Movie Night1
Movie nights were the go-to date night option for couples, parents and non-parents alike before the crisis hit and it still is. Thanks to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, or even with an old-fashioned DVD player, it's possible to cozy up at home while the little one is sleeping for a movie.
At-Home Wine and Beer Tasting2
One of the main things people have done to keep something of their normal lives has been converting outside activities indoors. That can even include wine and beer tastings. Just order local (or far-away) new flavors and favorites and set up some pairings.
Home Project Date3
In the Before Times, doing a home project with a partner may not have been on the list of date-night ideas, let alone something that could be seen as fun. But different times calls for a new outlook and new measures of quality time. Bonding over painting a table or setting up a gallery wall can be a fun experience.
Backyard Campfire4
For people lucky enough to have green space like backyards or even back or front porches, having a camp-out, or at least a date around the bonfire is a great idea. It's close to home, literally, in case the kids wake up, but it's romantic and easy. Break out some s'mores for a fun treat.
Living Room Picnic5
For folks who don't have an outdoor space at home, we suggest bringing back the indoor picnic. It's a thing that kids love, so if they happen to wake up or be nearby during date night they can join in on the fun. Pack some snacks like normal, lay out a blanket and enjoy the living room picnic.
Dress-Up Night6
Just because in many places it's still not possible to go to a nice restaurant and sit-down, or attend a grown-up event like a gala or wedding doesn't mean two people can't dress up. take a note from the kids this time and have a pretend dress-up dinner date night.
Game Night7
It's hard not to love a good old-fashioned game night. Break out the games and have a night of drinks and/or snacks and challenging one another to see who has better game strategies. It's a kid-friendly date night idea that they can get involved in should they crash the date.
Spa Night (including massages)8
Couples' massages are popular for a reason. It feels good to kick back and relax with one's partner and be pampered. That may be hard to do at home, at least get massages at the same time, however, it's still possible to have a relaxing-style date. Take turns giving one another massages and maybe convince hubby to try a face mask.
Workout9
Relaxing might not be everyone's style. Some couples love to be active on dates and work out together. And while it may not be possible to go to the gym, having a fun at-home workout sweat sesh could do the trick. Make up one on the fly or find one on YouTube or a streaming platform.
Stargaze10
Stargazing might be one of the most accessible and cheapest date night ideas one could have. Though city folks may not have as many stars as the rural ones, it can't hurt to take a night-time walk, or sit out on the porch and try to find constellations.
Pizza Night11
Pizza parties are inclusive for everyone, but they make for a fabulous at-home date idea. Order a pizza with the toppings of choice, or a bunch of pizzas and kick back on the couch with a show or movie. Dessert can't hurt after.
Zoom Double Date with Friends12
May double dates live on! While it might not be possible to have real double dates, for social distance for child care reasons, it is still possible to double date virtually. Just coordinate a time with friends and have dinner and drinks together like any old night.
Binge a Netflix Show or Two13
When in doubt, a date night that just consists of kicking back binging a 20-episode season of The Office or Parks and Rec, or something more serious like Breaking Bad is always a good idea regardless of whether the kids are home or not. Kick back, put on a movie or show and enjoy.
Cook Together14
Cooking is such a fun and yummy activity to do on a date, especially as part of a cooking class. But while that might not be possible, it is possible to create one's own cooking class with their partner. Just hop online, or Pinterest, pick a recipe and get started.
Order from a Favorite Restaurant15
Sometimes, all the cooking can get old (for some people). If that is the case, ordering out is still possible. It's still special without having to leave the house and it can support local businesses. Just pretend the kitchen table is actually a perfect booth for two.
Bake a Yummy Dessert16
Dessert is always a good idea. And the same way that cooking classes are fun for couples, so are baking classes. And they can be DIY at home, too. Just get the ingredients in advance, find a yummy recipe and get to baking. The kids can enjoy the date night leftovers.
Puzzle and Snacks17
It seems like just about everyone is doing puzzles these days, but it can actually be a fun bonding activity. Break out a fun puzzle for date night and a drink or snack of choice and work together to put it together. There are lots of options out there.
Draw One Another or Have an At-Home Paint and Sip Night18
We're taking a page out of Jack Dawson's book from the Titanic and suggesting having an artsy type of date night. Draw each other or set up an at-home paint and sip with a YouTube video and try to follow along with the artist. It's fun and can be done in the living room.
Plan a Fun Vacation for When It's Safe19
While for some folks, having to plan something, like a trip, isn't the most fun thing to do but for others, the thrill of looking of places to visit and things to do there when it is safe gets them through a hard time. Plan a pre-vacation night and look up places that are on the travel bucket list.
Re-Arrange the Living Room20
Again, strange times call for strange recommendations but we stand by this one. Can't get a sitter? Take the opportunity to complete a task with one's partner, like putting together furniture or rearranging a room or two to change things up.