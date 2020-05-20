Girlfriend Says Guy’s Creepy Dad Has Crossed Every Line Since Moving In & It’s Getting Worse

The woman (OP) started off her post writing, " Hi. I'm going crazy with this. I have a bad feeling in my gut and I'm completely creeped out by my bf's dad but I'm not sure if I'm thinking too much."

She goes on to explain that although she's been with her boyfriend for years, she doesn't know his biological dad that well and neither does her boyfriend. He primarily grew up with his mom and stepdad, with his bio dad re-entering his life not that long ago.

"My bf is an essential worker and is not home most of the time," she explained. "My bf is not close to his dad. We've been dating for two years and I have never met his dad. He grew up with his stepfather and mom, and I've only met them."

Things changed around the time the world health issue led people to be quarantined. "During quarantine, his bio dad insisted that we come live with him for a while because he lives alone and it'll be helpful," OP said. "My bf agreed and we've been quarantining with his dad for almost two months now."