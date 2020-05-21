Woman Discovers Boyfriend's Mom Stealing Her Bras & He Doesn't See the Problem

"You are not being overly sensitive," one commenter wrote. "You and your boyfriend need to talk because he should know his mother is ridamndiculous for borrowing underwear with out asking. I suggest you think long and hard about this situation because having to move in with his family is also ridamndiculous but stuff happens. I say discuss some boundary for all because it seems he wasn't raised with enough and that mother has even less. The tell is the mother got mad and returned your bras unwashed -- the nerve."

"Not a woman, but, I would be horrified by my father-in-law wearing my underwear," another person commented. "Just about equally disturbing would be to know that he had been rummaging through my stuff. I'm just guessing, but the mother has been through every drawer in their room. If the mother won't respect clear personal boundaries, and the son won't enforce them, I don't see much promise in this relationship."

"If anyone 'borrowed' my bras without asking I would go through the roof," a third person agreed. "I can't imagine thinking that would be ok. Anyone borrowing a bra in general is a huge no in my book. The only time I would ever consider it is if somehow a friend who is the same size as me lost everything in a fire or something like that."