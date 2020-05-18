Woman Says Her Sister Wants to Ban Their Nephew From Wedding Pictures Because of His Large Birthmark



iStock

As much as we all want a picture-perfect wedding day, there are limits to the madness. One of these limits should be trying to boot your nephew from your wedding photos for not "looking the part."

One woman wanted her 6-year-old nephew out of the picture (literally) because he has a large birthmark across his face. Of course, this started a huge rift between the woman and her family, and now their other sister doesn't know how to make things right. "My sister has become a complete and utter bridezilla,"/ she explained.