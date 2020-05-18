Wife Takes 'Revenge' After Husband Tells Her To Put More 'Effort' Into Her Looks But People Are Divided

The wife was not happy about this little comment at all -- so she took matters into her own hands.

"This comment was uncalled for and rude specially since he said it in a very 'I’m not attracted to you anymore' tone," she wrote. "So as a result I started putting even less effort and looking messier."

Although she says she does basic hygiene such as taking showers, she puts even less effort into her looks.

"I don’t wear makeup and I don’t dress up and he continues to throw hints like buying me a new dress as a gift."

Now she wants to know if she is wrong for "not wanting to do my makeup and dress up to sit at home and do nothing."

