Parents Unknowingly Broadcast Their Quickie After Kids Leave Baby Monitor On Under the Bed

The whole time, the mom believed her kids were safe and sound at the dining room table.

And they were -- listening to the receiving end of baby monitor with rapt attention.

"As he jumped in the shower, I heard the door handle to bedroom jiggle," she recalled. "I said I was getting changed. My 6-year-old said, 'We can hear you. Why are you saying 'uhh uh uhhhh uh'? We could hear it A LOT.'"



Oh dear. Now, WE'RE blushing.

She later explained that while it was a video monitor, "it was placed under the bed, so nothing was seen," she wrote. Thank God.

"My son has nocturnal seizures -- hence why a video monitor is needed at that age," she explained.