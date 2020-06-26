Mom Finds Text Revealing Her Partner Is Cheating & His 'Double Life' Is So Much Worse Than She Feared

"You saw what you saw," one commenter wrote. "Sounds like he's an expert manipulator so I get wanting more evidence but also trust yourself. The truth is the truth no matter how much he denies it. There's a lot you don't know -- true enough -- but what you saw isn't an illusion."

"I want to add that the part about you being a recovering alcoholic, not perfect, etc. in my opinion, is unrelated to everything else in your post," someone else wrote. "No one is perfect. Your past does NOT mean you deserve this. No one deserves this."

"Hi fellow mum, leave him," someone else suggested. "Hopefully you have money and something else going on other than him and that house. He has a whole other kid and you cannot trust him."