Woman Creates Hysterical 'Man Proof' Shopping List To Help Guy Get it Right at the Grocery Store

Thanks to the current public health situation, most of us are waiting longer in between trips and adhering to experts' advice about only shopping for the essentials. But when we do head to the store, it often involves suiting up with gloves and a mask, bringing our own bags, and sometimes even disinfecting packages once we get home.

When we're inside the store, a game plan is also needed, because getting in and getting out is the main objective. And that appears to be something TikTok user @stefferronii has down to a science.