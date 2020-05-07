Bride ‘Gently’ Asks Bridesmaid To Lose Weight After ‘Outgrowing’ Her Dress While Staying at Home

iStock
We've all heard a few bridezilla stories in our day. And unfortunately, some of us have even lived them. But if you thought you'd heard it all, you might want to check out the tale one bride has shared on Reddit this week. In it, she asks the internet to tell her whether she was in the wrong for asking a bridesmaid to lose weight for her wedding -- and people have been left stunned (to say the least).
The 24-year-old bride explains that she's getting married in October, provided social distancing doesn't prevent her from walking down the aisle.
But she's having a little "issue" with one of her bridesmaids, named Mila, who is also her close friend and cousin.
"For whatever reason, Mila has been gaining a lot of weight over the past few months, and I’d estimate she’s up 30-40 pounds since last fall," the woman shared in her post. "We went dress shopping in October, and since I ended up picking a somewhat expensive eggplant velvet dress to match the autumn theme, I told my bridesmaids I’d pay."
The poster adds that she's "pretty blessed financially," so she could afford to make the gesture.
But recently, Mila told the bride that she'd grown out of her dress -- and would be needing a new one.
"Unfortunately, the style is not available in plus sizes and would need to be custom made, if it’s possible to get at all," the poster explained.
This certainly does create a predicament, because shopping for bridesmaid dresses right now, or even ordering a new one to arrive in time, is pretty dicey thanks to stay-at-home orders in many places.
That's when the poster got brutally honest with how she feels about the whole thing.
"I already paid for her dress, and I think it’s inconsiderate for her to put on weight when she knows she won’t fit the dress," the bride wrote. "She’s honestly been really entitled in assuming I’ll just figure it out and replace her dress at my expense. Plus, there’s the bulls--t of calling a weight gain 'growing out' of something, as if her own choices had nothing to do with it."
Um, wow ...
Now, it's one thing to feel frustrated that you might be on the hook for a new surprise expense -- especially one that was already a gesture of kindness to begin with.
It's QUITE another, however, to blame a person for putting on weight, particularly when you have no idea what that person is dealing with personally. Not to mention -- HELLO -- I'd say 90% of people have put on weight right now, while stuck in our homes and unable to exercise like we used to.
Apparently, this didn't occur to the bride ...
"I texted [Mila] last week and told her my issues," she continued in her post. "I said that I really wanted her in the wedding, but the dress was presenting issues. I gently asked her to go back to the size she was last fall."
WHAT THE WHAT??
Shocker: The friend did not respond to the text -- likely because it really upset it her. Instead, the bride says she's been "vague-posting" on social media about “women who tear other women down,” as well as posting other "anti-body-shaming stuff."
"So I’m pretty sure she’s mad," the woman concluded, before asking Redditors what she should do about it.
Some people told the bride that they could see her initial dilemma ... but the way she handled it? That was a major no-no.
"[Mila] shouldn't have just assumed that you could/should/would fork out for a brand new dress," one person wrote. But then again, the person added, "You shouldn't assume she can lose that weight again by October, and you certainly shouldn't tell her to do so."
Plenty of others agreed.
"I sympathize with OP's plight, but the way she talks about the situation makes her come across as at least as entitled as the bridesmaid," another person commented. "There was an opportunity to handle the situation with grace and as a friend, and OP took the opportunity instead to display a rotten core the friend might not have seen before."
In fact, a lot of people agreed that the bride was pretty fat-shamey in her post, as well as in her comments.
"Between 'gently asking her to go back to the size she was last fall' and 'Plus there’s the bulls--t of calling a weight gain 'growing out' of something, as if her own choices had nothing to do with it,' It seems like OP is taking her cousin's weight gain as a personal offense," one person wrote.
Others pointed out there could be lots of plausible reasons for the woman's sudden weight gain -- and none of them are the bride's business.
"OP has no way of knowing if her weight gain has anything to do with her choices," one person wrote. "It could be a medical issue, like her thyroid, that is causing the weight gain. Or any other number of reasons people gain weight outside of their own choices."
"Asking someone to 'gently go back to her previous size' is the biggest d--k move," another person wrote. "OP didn't even ask why the weight gain happen, emotional stress? Maybe even depression. Some friend."
Honestly? We couldn't have said it better ourselves.
