18 Eye-Opening Tweets About What Marriage Is Like When You're Together 24/7

iStock/PeopleImages Ah, sheltering at home. Lots of time to hunker down and get in some quality time with loved ones while keeping safe. Maybe clean out the pantry, do a puzzle (or five), and finally catch up on The Sopranos. Okay, not really. It's more like a not-so thrilling test to see how strong a marriage is, while trying to avoid watching too much of the news, being afraid of the germs on the packages from Amazon, and wondering how on earth to teach fractions to a gaggle of squirming kids -- or maybe that's just us. If it wasn't bad enough that the current world situation has us all on edge, spending all day and all night with our spouses can be a lot (too much, really) and we think it's safe to say that many marriage are getting stretched to their limits. There is such thing as *too* much quality time inside, we'd argue.

Apparently, we aren't the only ones who felt a little stifled by all this togetherness. In fact, many agitated husbands and wives were pretty vocal that being home 24/7 with their spouse was driving them absolutely insane -- and were unafraid to spill the tea on Twitter. From the newlywed couples who are getting a bitter taste of marriage way too rapidly, trying not to annoy each other while on a Zoom call, and to the husbands who can't seem to keep their gas to themselves, these tweets show that hilarious reality that sometimes marriage isn't bliss.