Wife Learns Husband of 9 Years Is So Self-Centered, He Doesn’t Even Know Her Parents’ Names

Redditors encouraged the OP to think about how much work her husband is willing to put in to change.

"You are asking him to change into almost a different person. Do you think that is possible? Does he want to change?" one commenter asked.



The wife responded that her husband has been slowly getting onboard with therapy "and started 'doing the work' because I’ve given ultimatums."

"A relationship that requires multi-ultimatums isn’t much of a relationship to start with," a second commenter remarked.

A third person might have said it best: "He can say pretty words but it’s his actions that matter. Personally, I don’t think he will [change]. This change doesn’t benefit him, so he has no real reason to change. You deserve better, and if he’s not willing to try, you should leave to find your own happiness."