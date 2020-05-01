Wife Admits She Gets Revenge on Husband by Putting His Toenail Clippings in His Morning Coffee

Who among us could honestly say that this wouldn't get on their nerves? But probably not many of us would have gone to the extent that the Letter Writer did, though.

"I have begun to passive-aggressively handle this by picking up the clippings whenever I find them and putting them in his coffee cup in the mornings," she wrote. "I know this is wrong, but I find some relief in making him discover his own toenail clippings in his coffee."

Sure, it's sort of strange -- but is she wrong for not knowing how else to get her husband to stop?