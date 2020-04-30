Couple Cancels Big Wedding Due to Social Distancing, But Groom's Parents Think It's Selfish



iStock

There is so much that this worldwide health crisis is impacting. On top of the thousands of people who have died and more who have gotten sick, everyone else has put their lives on pause to do what we can to keep this from getting worse. For many people, this means having to switch their wedding plans, and it’s a big deal. For most couples, wedding planning takes several years and a lot of hard work, so having to cancel, postpone, or switch up the plans is a difficult but necessary decision.

One couple said their wedding plans had to change after initially hoping to get married this summer. They had to scale down their “big” wedding for a much smaller one and uninvite people. Most understood, but some family members decided to make things more difficult for the couple.