Bride Shuts Down Friend Who Wants to 'Gift' Singing Their First Song & People Think She's Being Cruel

"She's not gifting you her voice, she wants the attention and for all your guests to hear her," another pointed out. "She's not doing this for you, she's doing this for her."

And others noted that it's a weird gift to assume anyone would want.

"It's also pretty entitled to think your style of music is what fits. I mean, even if the bride and groom loved her voice and singing, maybe the style is just not what they want for their wedding. Heck, I wouldn't want something sounding like gospel of all things for my wedding."

All in all, the internet is awarding this bride-to-be props for holding her ground. After all, the wedding is about her and her partner and no one else.