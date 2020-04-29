Bride Shuts Down Friend Who Wants to 'Gift' Singing Their First Song & People Think She's Being Cruel

iStock
Weddings tend to bring out the worst in people. Suddenly, everyone has an opinion about you, your life, and the "right" way to do things. And while sometimes the input is well meaning, it can put couples in an awkward position.
One bride is facing such a situation when her friend, who is a "singer" offered to sing her first dance song at her wedding.
After her boyfriend proposed, she got the offer from her friend shortly after, but unfortunately, she isn't too keen on her singing.
"She has a very gospel-ly kinda voice but as awful as it sounds all I think when she sings is ‘this is warbly’ and I have to fight to keep a straight face. She’s not awful, but it’s really not my cup of tea," she confessed.
The bride-to-be says she is as supportive as she can be, but overall keeps quiet when she gets a clip of her singing that is particularly bad.
"Now recently in January a little known music producer (I think) retweeted a video of her singing and she has taken this as her sign that she is about to break it big," she explained
She asked why I hadn’t asked her to sing in our wedding, and I answered honestly that I want her there in a friend capacity, not there to work. She then said she insisted on ‘gifting’ us the song to our first dance."
After talking it over with her soon to be groom, they politely declined the offer, but it blew up in her face.
"She became upset in our chat group and quite a few of my friends are texting me telling me I should give her the platform and that I’m being a bad friend and an [expletive], and that I’m being selfish."
Users made sure that the bride-to-be know she was nothing og the sort.
"The second anybody you know hears about your wedding, they’re going to start telling you what to do," one reader sagely advised. "But it’s YOUR wedding and if you don’t want your first dance to be sang by someone whose voice you don’t care for, you have every right to do something else. Put your foot down and let Abigail stay butthurt. Your wedding is about YOU, not her."
Others suspected it wasn't a charitable gesture at all.
"She's not gifting you her voice, she wants the attention and for all your guests to hear her," another pointed out. "She's not doing this for you, she's doing this for her."
And others noted that it's a weird gift to assume anyone would want.
"It's also pretty entitled to think your style of music is what fits. I mean, even if the bride and groom loved her voice and singing, maybe the style is just not what they want for their wedding. Heck, I wouldn't want something sounding like gospel of all things for my wedding."
All in all, the internet is awarding this bride-to-be props for holding her ground. After all, the wedding is about her and her partner and no one else.
