Dad's Brutally Honest Relationship Advice to Son Reveals His Regret Over Marrying His Mom

We can all agree our younger selves made some serious mistakes. But every now and them, our young selves get it right, and end up making decisions that lead to a fulfilled and loving life -- but it's hard to know for sure in the moment. That's why one son turned to his parents for advice on whether or not he should try and make a long distance relationship work with his girlfriend when he leaves for college in the fall.

And while mom is encouraging him to try and make it work, dad has some other feelings -- mainly because he regretted doing something similar with his own wife.