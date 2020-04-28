'Honest' Dad Tells 9-Year-Old Daughter That He Loves His Girlfriend More Than Her

Her question took the dad by surprise, but "I responded something along the lines of 'a man is supposed to love his wife more than his children.'"

That is probably not what she wanted to hear. In fact, for the rest of their car ride home his daughter was "really quiet."

"She seemed upset, and I'm wondering if maybe I should have lied and said something else even though it's how I feel, and I didn't want to lie to her," he wrote.