Dad Thinks It's 'Unfair' That Breastfeeding Mom Doesn't Want Him Touching Her Boobs

One commenter suggested that the original poster phrase things in a specific way: "I'm sorry honey but the sensations of having my breasts touched put me into 'mom/breastfeeding' mode, which does not feel good mixed with sexual arousal."

A second commenter shared, "I was the same. It’s not permanent, you will get over it, especially after you’re done nursing. Just let him know the sensations feel the same so it’s a turn-off now, instead of a turn-on, as it should be. He needs to wait, and be patient. It’s not forever, it’s just...until you either get used to it (it took me six kids to get used to it) or until you’re done nursing."

"Guys (good ones, anyway) will wait as long as you ask them to wait, for whatever it is, so long as you're actuallythem to wait," a third commenter wrote. "True frustration, true resentment, arises fromtalking about it, from letting someone sit in the dark and think to themselves that this is just going to go on forever."

That's what the new mom needs to keep in mind when she talks things through with her husband. It's her body, and she has every right to say what turns her on (or off) and when.