Man Discovers ‘Perfect’ Fiancée Had a Secret Sexual Relationship With Her Twin Brother

"Please get both of you into counseling ASAP," one person wrote in the comments. "She needs to figure out why this happened and sort out her feelings about it from that time to now. You need to figure out 1) why this makes you so angry and disgusted (instead of compassionate and sympathetic) and 2) whether this is something you can ever work through. It’s okay if you can’t -- it isn’t okay to stay with her and be secretly resentful and disgusted with her the entire time."

"Reddit is crazy unqualified to field this situation," a second person agreed. "Even if you don’t get couple’s therapy, get some for yourself to help sort out your feelings about this. That’s the only way to move forward, even if it’s separately."

"Counseling is what's needed here," a third commenter chimed in. "The thought I also had while reading this is 'Do you want to be judged your whole life by something you did at 15 to16 years old?' This is extreme, to be sure, but I keep reminding myself what a moron I was at that age."