Man Discovers ‘Perfect’ Fiancée Had a Secret Sexual Relationship With Her Twin Brother

He still didn't know why his fiancée was so introspective.

His fiancée has admitted to him in the past that she was "insecure" about marrying him -- but he couldn't figure out why. They were perfect together.

That is, until the middle of a Netflix binge when his fiancée finally spilled the beans.

"She started to cry, really cry, and after some coaxing she generously let me know she participated in a sexual relationship of sorts with her brother (same age as her, they are twins) and she didn't feel she could marry me and just never tell me about that," he wrote. "That I had 'some right to know' even though it's in the past."