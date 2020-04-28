Future MIL Walks In on Woman Naked -- & Freaks Over Her 'Unsuitable' Body

Her fiancé's mother probably wished she would.

The woman and her fiancé recently went to visit his parents to check on them.

"I know we shouldn’t be visiting people," she explained. "But my (future) in-laws live in a fairly rural area, neither of them can drive because my father-in-law has seizures and my mother-in-law has vertigo and faints."

The two needed groceries and there aren't any delivery options available to them.

"My fiancé is their only child so it was kind of necessary for us to go over there," she wrote.