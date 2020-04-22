Image: iStock



iStock

There are so many things that are never told to first-time expectant moms from how hard it really is to get pregnant to what birth really feels like to how much a baby really changes everything. Women just go into pregnancy and motherhood with rose-colored glasses on that are promptly ripped off their faces the moment true labor starts whether it be au natural or Pitocin induced.

The last thing most newly expecting moms are thinking about when they get pregnant is how to feel sexy after giving birth or what sex will be like after you have the baby. Let’s be honest, mama just spent possibly months doing the deed to get pregnant, she is not even considering when sex will be on the table after giving birth.



Still, eventually it will happen. The baby will be born. This beautiful couple will now be new parents and soon, after the memory of labor begins to fade and exhaustion is the new normal, sex will come into play again. It may be better or it could be worse, but sex after having a baby will definitely be different, at least for a little while. Here are 15 things no one tells moms about sex after baby.

