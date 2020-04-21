Groom 'Forgets' To Invite Stepfamily to His Wedding & His Mom is Furious

iStock
We sadly don't always get lucky when it comes to blended families. There are true horror stories to simply incidents where members of the family don't bond, and therefore, don't have a particularly close relationship. So when one groom who never had a chance to really connect with his family growing up decided not to extend an invite to them for his wedding, he didn't think much of it.
His mother however, had different feelings.
The groom sent his mother an invitation with an unaddressed "plus one" for her to take, and he totally left out his step siblings. He explained here:
He said seven years later, he and his girlfriend of six years decided to finally tie the knot and his mother and bio sisters were ecstatic.
After a few months of planning, they decided to finally start sending out invitations for their wedding for next year.
"This is where all hell broke loose," he said. "Apparently my step-siblings are crushed that I did not invite them and my stepfather is angry he did not get an invitation of his own or was included on my moms invitation, meanwhile my mom is angry about that but also about the fact I did not invite my stepdads brothers and nieces."
But truthfully, he is at a loss as to why everyone is so upset.
Honestly people are a little torn over it.
"It's your wedding and headcount is expensive," empathized one user. "If it becomes a thing, hold a casual reception with the folks who feel left out."
People were less "offended" over his step siblings and more on the fence about th ewhole "plus one" move.
"Seven years later --- yeah that was really rude," one person bluntly told him, "I don’t like my step-dad but that is a slap in the face to not name the step parent on behalf of your mom. I would be offended if someone didn’t put my partner's name in the card since we’ve been together for so long but you chose not to put a married person's spouse on the card. You put her in an awkward situation. I don’t think you need to invite his outside family but if you share holidays with his children then it should be more considered."
Though the groom maintains he did to to make sure his step-father didn't feel obligated, given that they weren't close.
All in all, people felt sorry for his mom.
While the step-dad and the groom may not be lose, they didn't have an actively negative relationship, and the groom should have thought of how it would make his mother feel.
