15 Hilarious Discoveries People Are Making After Being in Isolation With Their Partner

Ahhhh, love in the time of a massive worldwide crisis, there's nothing quite like it. Whether couples have already been together for years or perhaps have just newly started dating, people are being forced to hunker down together for the long haul. And what comes out of living with -- and working around -- someone one isn't used to living with can be hilarious, shocking -- or both.

Who knows what strange habits and mannerisms another person has until they're confined together -- often in small spaces -- for 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, for weeks on end? Love can conquer all things, so they say, but "they" might have never pictured the current situation lots of couples are finding themselves in right now. And thanks to the everlasting power of Twitter, the rest of us get to be in on these relationship eye-openers -- for better or for worse.



