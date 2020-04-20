Wife Puts Husband on a 'Chores Point System' During Lockdown & It Backfires -- Big Time

Each of these points could be tallied up so her husband could trade those in for some perks or rewards, as she called them.

“On the rewards part I put some small things like ‘I’ll watch a movie of your choosing’ or ‘I’ll cook any dish you’d like,’” she explained. She said she assigned “arbitrary point values” to the activities so some had higher or lower point levels.

She said she had to think on her toes with enough ideas that kept them in the house because of the stay-at-home orders. And she said that in trying to stay within those guidelines, that’s where she goofed.

“I decided that one of the rewards is that he could have me do anything on the activities list if he redeemed double the points value,” she explained. “I made this little game in less than 15 minutes when he was taking a shower and didn’t really put much thought into how it might be exploited.”

