Man Gets Slammed for Waiting Until After Brother’s Honeymoon To Tell Him Their Dad Died

"Putting off telling him is one thing," one commenter wrote. "Having a funeral and not giving him the chance to attend is another. What you’ve done is terrible. You’ve taken away his only chance to say goodbye to his father. You're lucky if he ever forgives you."

"And then he TEXTED him the news ..." someone else chimed in. "'Hey bro how was your honeymoon? Bring me any souvenirs? Also by the way dad died.'"

"Yeah really, btw dad died AND WE HELD HIS FUNERAL WITHOUT YOU. Awful," a third commenter agreed.

Later in the thread, the OP posted his exact text message to his brother. And ... it was not great."It said '[Brother's Name] I wanted to wait until you got back to tell you this so you could enjoy time with [his wife's name], but dad is dead," he recalled . "He had a heart attack over a week ago and passed. I know this might be a surprise and we're all here for you. Let me know if you need to talk, thanks."