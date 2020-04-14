Woman Doesn't Tell Long-Distance Boyfriend About Mastectomy & When He Sees It, He Dumps Her



Breast cancer can take so much from its victims, but one of the worst things it can take after a mastectomy is confidence. For one 24-year old female breast cancer survivor, the removal of her left breast left her feeling self-conscious, which is why she always wears silicone padding when out and about.

Although silicone padding is of course a personal choice, it apparently led to her getting dumped... and believe it or not, people are taking his side.