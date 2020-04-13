Utah Mom's Penis Mask Trick Is How She Can Tell When People Are ‘Too Close’



Mindy Vincent

The current health crisis isn't one to be taken lightly, but in order to persevere through it, we have to find the silver linings. One way to make our own is to find the humor in an otherwise bleak situation.

Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone wear a face mask when in public, people are frantically trying to get both disposable and reusable versions. There are a bevy of "styles" to choose from, but perhaps the best one we've seen so far comes from Utah mom Mindy Vincent.