Utah Mom's Penis Mask Trick Is How She Can Tell When People Are ‘Too Close’

The current health crisis isn't one to be taken lightly, but in order to persevere through it, we have to find the silver linings. One way to make our own is to find the humor in an otherwise bleak situation.
Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone wear a face mask when in public, people are frantically trying to get both disposable and reusable versions. There are a bevy of "styles" to choose from, but perhaps the best one we've seen so far comes from Utah mom Mindy Vincent.
Vincent shared a photo of herself in this now-viral post that at first glance seems innocuous. A closer look reveals her face mask is anything but.
Although the post has been shared over 400k times online, Vincent tells CafeMom her IRL encounters are slightly different.
"No one says anything," Vincent candidly told us. "I don't know if they are afraid to say something, or if they think I'm unaware I have penises on my face."
Vincent said choosing her funny fabric wasn't a premeditated factor. The mom is also the founder and executive director at the Utah Harm Reduction Coalition, and needed masks fast for her organization.
Vincent started her organization in 2016 after her older sister died from an overdose.
"It changed my whole world," she tells CafeMom. "I am a person who has recovered from a substance use disorder, and I had been working in the field of addiction for several years when my sister passed away. Anyway, I realized there was a serious flaw in the way we were treating people who suffer from addiction. So, my mission became keeping people alive.
"Our syringe exchange law passed in 2016, and I started the first legal syringe exchange in Utah. Today, we are the largest provider in the state, and we have an outpatient substance abuse treatment program as well. We have handed out over 3,000 doses of Naloxone (the opioid reversal drug) and we have over 1,200 reported reversals," she explains.
Although the mom says the seller of the face masks is fresh out, she and her fellow social workers got ahold of some fabric ...
About three to four weeks is when she estimates that she will have penis masks available for purchase. Proceeds will go to her foundation, which is pretty incredible too.
If you want your own #CockblockCorona masks, you can order them directly through her site.
The masks are selling for $20 apiece.
If penises aren't your thing, the mom also scored some fabric with boob silhouettes as well as colorful vaginas.
Hey -- if you have to mask up, you might as well laugh about it.
