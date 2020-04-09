Bridezilla Slams ‘Selfish’ Pregnant Cousin for Refusing To Fly to Her Summer Wedding

The cousin got engaged to her boyfriend last May after less than a year of dating.

They soon set a wedding date for August 2020, and started dropping thousands on their wedding plans. But despite all the money they were throwing into their big day, the cousin insisted she couldn't extend an invite to the Reddit poster's partner of two years.

Naturally, this didn't sit well with the woman -- especially because she now lives abroad and wasn't exactly eager to hop on a plane to head to a wedding without her partner.

But something happened in February that solidified her decision to decline the invite: She got pregnant.