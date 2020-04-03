17 Moms Share How They Are Surviving Isolation With Marriage Intact

Image: twenty20.com/heatherdeffense



Traditional marriage vows tell couples that love means promising to be together in sickness and in health and for richer and for poorer. No where do those vows talk about having to spend weeks, and maybe even months, trapped in the same house with the same person. But then isolation hit and now couples every where are finding themselves with tons of togetherness and maybe way too much times on their hands, which could be a recipe for disaster.

The truth is that marriage can be hard under normal circumstances, but when the anxiety of a global crisis meets working from home meets trying to homeschool some kids -- well, things can get hairy in a hurry. Even the most loving couples can find it hard not to get on each other's nerves when nobody can leave the house and every cough causes anxiety. So we asked some real moms for their best tips on staying sane, staying kind, and staying married during and after isolation. From making sure sexy times still happen to finding ways to make sure that everyone gets at least some alone time, these tips are totally doable and just might be the trick to coming out of isolation more in love than ever before.