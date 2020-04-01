Newly Engaged Woman Refuses To Take Off Ring From Dead Fiancé & Her New Man Has Had Enough

"She told you that that ring was never coming off her finger and you were only okay with that because you didn't take what she said at face value and figured eventually she would be over the death of someone she loved dearly," one commenter posted. "She has done everything she can to reassure you that she loves you completely ... I wear a necklace that my dead now ex girlfriend gave me to protect me and that necklace is never coming off me. That doesn't mean I won't truly love anyone else, it just means that she still matters to me."

Another commenter agreed. "She was pretty clear about her intentions," the person wrote. "Don't get me wrong I don't think her way of coping is the healthiest in terms of moving on and loving again but she was upfront with you in the beginning. It's not her fault she didn't change like you hoped and it ended up exactly like she told you."

"I am kinda a blunt [expletive], but this is the truth -- if you are dating someone who lost a loved one, expect baggage," a third commenter wrote. "Her fiancé died and she was very straightforward about the whole deal with the ring. Please be patient with her, respect her boundary, and don't be mad when she doesn't oblige your attempts to break the boundary."