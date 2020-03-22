Photographer Defends Couple’s Lighthearted ‘Corona’ Wedding After People Slam Them

Once the photographer shared the photos online, she was shocked to learn that not everyone appreciated their tone.

Aceri published the photos to her Instagram page, where more than 5,000 people liked them. "Most of the reactions have been very positive," she says.

But some people online worried that Aceri's photos were insensitive to the very real risks that coronavirus poses. In fact, when the photographer's pictures were republished to the wedding Instagram Loverly, the comments section was downright furious.

"Wow. People are dying," one person commented. "What’s next? Cancer weddings where people shave their heads and pretend to be getting chemotherapy to be featured on a wedding blog? This is so insensitive and distasteful."

"Delete this," a second commenter chimed in. "The disrespect and disregard is insurmountable. You realize this is a real condition that people are suffering from right? People have and will lose loved ones. Use your head. Be better."

"I’m very disappointed in this post," a third commenter wrote. "Please stop promoting face masks as props. This is not ok."