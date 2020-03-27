Torn Husband Discovers Wife Poked Holes In Condoms to 'Trick' Him Into Having a 3rd Kid

iStock
The decision to add children to a family is one no parent should take lightly, even when you already have one or two. With every addition to the family there is a shift, one that impacts not just the parents in question, but the other children as well. Which is why it is pretty imperative that parents are on the same page when it comes to kids, but in reality sometimes they just aren't.
Unfortunately for one husband and father on Reddit, his wife was laser focused on getting the amount of kids she wanted.
"I'm not sure what she did is the actual definition of baby trap, she didn't have a kid to make me stay, just against my will," the dad began.
A few days later he claims his wife apologized, and they "did the deed." Form that point he noticed her drive increased, and he was happy to engage,
"Thinking back on it, I probably should have figured something was up, but I was barely handling two little kids and work on top of housework and yard work and everything," he confessed.
One day while the kids were at their grandparents, he came home from work to find his wife with a huge smile on her face. She sat him down, showed him a positive pregnancy test, and literally danced for joy.
Shocks and upset, the dead couldn't control his less-than-enthused face, and his wife lost it on him.
Feeling immediately guilty, he apologized and told her he was of course excited for the baby, though he was confused as they had been using birth control and condoms for protection. She immediately forgave him. She started calling friends and family to tell them the happy news.
Later that evening she started divulging her plans to convert his office into a third room... and that's when he got suspicious.
"Everything was so well thought-out and it seemed like she'd been planning this for a while," he wrote.
As she slept, he pulled the protection from the cupboard they stashed them in and found holes were all poked through... and found out she stopped BC.
People had one reaction: RUN
"It’d be a 100% deal breaker for me," commiserated one commenter. "The lying, the manipulation, and leveraging your kids. No going back from that."
Of course, while many people said he's entitled to feel however he does toward his wife, he shouldn't blame the baby.
"First, you have to flush out your anger/resentment/bitterness toward your third child," advised one reader. "That is an absolute must, ASAP. The situation clearly justifies your anger at your (for now) wife. You have to separate those things in your mind. As mad as you are about the circumstances, I think it will be important for you to force your mind to be excited to meet the child you didn’t necessarily 'want.'"
Here's to hoping that this family can get to a space where they can function peacefully.
