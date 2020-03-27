Torn Husband Discovers Wife Poked Holes In Condoms to 'Trick' Him Into Having a 3rd Kid

"I'm not sure what she did is the actual definition of baby trap, she didn't have a kid to make me stay, just against my will," the dad began.

He described his life as fairly picturesque. He and his wife of 8 years have two children he adores, but the dad explained that he even originally compromised with having two instead of one. But now that he and his wife are over the hump of his son's sleepless baby years, the dad assumed they were just going to move forward with their little family as is.

"When he [his son] was a year old, my wife began casually mentioning a third. I would laugh it off but finally she sat me down and said we have to have a third. I said no, we agreed on two, but she said she wanted four and three is the compromise. I refused and said I wanted one and we have two. She got angry and called me selfish for taking away her dream of wanting a big family."