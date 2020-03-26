Groom Demands Wedding Be Moved To Italy for the 'Deals' & Bride's Dad Puts Him on Blast

In case you've been living under a rock (like this groom, apparently), Italy is in the throes of an unprecedented health crisis.

The coronavirus is, of course, a global pandemic, finding its way into almost every country in the world at this point. Italy has been hit particularly hard, with more than 74,000 confirmed cases and the highest coronavirus death rates of any other country: 7,500. Its hospital system has been overwhelmed and crippled by the growing contagion, and the nation's economy is in tatters as it struggles to contain the virus.

In short: It's not a good time to go to Italy.