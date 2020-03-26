Husband Shames New Mom Struggling With Painful Postpartum Sex & Continues Anyway

"I can't be the only person who thinks it's really horrible to keep thrusting into someone who told you not to because it's painful," one commenter wrote. "The fact that he stops, THEN GOES BACK TO DOING IT over and over is disgusting. That's not how we treat people we love. Or anyone really. No wonder sex makes OP nervous."

"How would you not be tense during sex with a partner who repeatedly does something they know causes you pain?" a second person agreed. "I would not want to risk starting intercourse under these circumstances. Imagine how much different this situation would be if he let her control the pace instead of just doing what feels good to him even though he knows it is hurting her."

A third commenter had some stronger feelings about the issue:

"You don’t get a cookie for NOT sexually assaulting your partner, coercion into sex is assault," the person wrote. "Frustration with a drop off in sex life is understandable. But she has a physical impediment she is dealing with. He needs to be comforting and understanding to OP and get a therapist for his feelings of frustration."

