Quarantine Reveals Guy Has Been Putting Sex Toys in the Dishwasher & His Female Roomie Is Repulsed

The roommates are self-isolating together, according to the woman who wrote in a post that has since been deleted on Reddit. For the most part, her roommate "Kevin" has stayed in his room.

He "spent nearly the whole of yesterday in his room, but he came out of his room to make us some food, and he started to cook food in the kitchen," she wrote. "He then placed the utensils and cutlery he used in the dishwasher."