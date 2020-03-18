Cheating Husband Gets Coronavirus on Italian Trip With Mistress -- & His Wife Had No Idea

Italy is one of the countries that has been hit the hardest by COVID-19.

In an opinion piece written for the The New York Times, Dr. Marco Pavesi, an anesthesiologist living in Italy, explained that the new coronavirus is unlike their country has ever seen.

"As of Tuesday, nationwide, there were 31,506 cases, of which 2,941 recovered and 2,503 died," he wrote. "Lombardy, the region most affected, has 16,220 cases, with 1,640 dead, 879 in intensive care -- 56 more than the day before -- and 2,485 clinically cured. With these numbers, the country’s health care system may soon collapse."



Another report from The New York Times noted that as of March 1, most of Italy has been on lockdown in attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19, and government authorities have advised against all but essential travel. But it's possible that the unnamed husband had been exposed to the virus before the lockdown started.