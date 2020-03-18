Coronavirus Forces Couple To Cancel Their Wedding a Second Time But Their Families Are Furious

iStock
COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on lives around the world in a multitude of ways. Among the top disappointments and disruptions are the folks who unfortunately have to postpone their nuptials. For one couple on Reddit, it stings particularly badly because this will mark the second time they've had to "call off" their big day.
What's worse is that even though the couple has just accepted it and wants to move on to having a civil service, their families are giving them a hard time for not having a "real" wedding.
-
Between a car accident the year before and this year's pandemic, the couple has spent thousands on not getting married.
-
The only way these two are willing to march down a traditional aisle? If their families pay for the whole thing.
"My fiancée's family has a deal, they'll pay for a wedding or college, and my fiancée smartly chose college. My family is also not willing. All of the older women in the family have been crying about this for the last week," the couple revealed.
So now they want to know: Are they wrong for not caving in to family pressure unless they plan on financially supporting them?
-
-
People were pretty much unanimous on this one: The family wants a "real" wedding? They better pay up!
One Redditor took the time to remind the couple hat unforeseen circumstances or not, it's not up to anyone but them.
"Regardless of the circumstances, if you’d wanted a courthouse wedding to begin with, it’s none of their business; it’s your wedding. They can get butt-hurt all they want but ultimately can’t do a thing about it."
-
Some were confused about what the poster meant by their families not "acknowledging" a civil union as marriage. (Admittedly, we were confused too!)
"It mostly just means calling my fiancée my girlfriend, still being judgmental about us living together, considering our future kids as out of wedlock, etc," the couple clarified.
Another person had the perfect response.
"People who are that unreasonable will ALWAYS find something to judge you for. Those are the kind of people who make their own realities. You can't win with them. Trust me, no accommodation you could ever make will satisfy them, and the effort will absolutely exhaust you. Once you realize you've got someone like this on your hands, you've just got to shrug your shoulders, live your life, and stop worrying about their drama."
Amen to that!
Share this Story