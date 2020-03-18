Coronavirus Forces Couple To Cancel Their Wedding a Second Time But Their Families Are Furious



iStock

COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on lives around the world in a multitude of ways. Among the top disappointments and disruptions are the folks who unfortunately have to postpone their nuptials. For one couple on Reddit, it stings particularly badly because this will mark the second time they've had to "call off" their big day.

What's worse is that even though the couple has just accepted it and wants to move on to having a civil service, their families are giving them a hard time for not having a "real" wedding.