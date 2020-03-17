Roommate Finds Out Best Friend Has Been Using Her Photos to 'Catfish' Someone for 5 Years

The roommate says that after "meeting" this man after matching on Tinder, she came back excited to talk about the boy she met. Maggie showed her a picture (the only picture she had ever seen of him), and it was all Maggie ever talked about.

"Over the past five years he’s literally been her whole world ..." the roommate explained. "She always has her nose in her phone. She gets clingy when he takes too long to text back, she’s cried to me a few times because she’s lurked on his social media and seen he was around other girls (my roommate doesn’t have social media herself). I had asked a few times why they have never met up again and she said they’re both too busy and don’t have the money for the trip. I even told her that he could stay with us and that would save some money. He’s sent presents and even flowers on Valentine’s Day every year. They’ve basically been dating this whole time."