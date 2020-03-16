Bride-to-Be Considers 'Firing' Her Bridesmaid for Being 'Too Big' & Breaking Her Weight Promise

"My bridesmaid and I have been friends for a long time,"the future bride began. "She’s always been on the heavier side..."

"...but for the last few years, each time I see her, she’s put on more and more weight."

The bridesmaid went on to explain that the bridesmaid's mother is obese and have "countless health conditions" due to her size and weight, and the bride is concerned her friend is headed for the same fate. She claims she's over to have the bridesmaid join her at the gym countless times but she always bails on her -- and she says she even comes over and cooks healthier versions of her favorite food and goes for walks with her.

And in spite of all of that, her friend remains plus-size.