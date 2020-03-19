17 Mistakes Every Divorcing Couple Should Avoid

Marriage is hard. Divorce is harder. No one knows how to get divorced. All the fairytales and rom coms show us how to be in love and get married, but no one explains what being happily married really means. They certainly don’t tell you what it’s like to get divorced.
Divorce is seen as a failure -- a character flaw. But it’s not. People grow and sometimes it’s in different directions. It happens. You can’t make someone love you. That’s the kick, try as we may, we can control what we do and how we feel but we have no control over whether someone else loves us. That’s a "them" problem.
For that very reason, divorce will happen. It can be painful, awkward, messy and downright awful but it doesn’t have to be. If you can recognize these mistakes, you can avoid them:
Not being honest with your spouse1
A divorce doesn’t just happen. Things go wrong for a long time, usually, before someone decides to give up or walk away. When things start to go wrong, feel off or intimacy wanes, the best thing to do is to discuss it openly with your partner and give them a chance to do something about it. They can’t fix what they don’t know is broken.
Divorcing out of the blue2
One day you’re walking down the aisle saying forever and the next, you’re packing all of your stuff up in a Uhaul truck. People have their reasons for leaving a marriage but it doesn’t happen over night. Give your parter notice that it’s coming out of respect for the time that you did love each other. That added betrayal will just make the divorce that much harder.
Rushing3
A lot of the time when a couple decides to get divorced, someone is already at that completely done place. They’re hurt, angry and they just want it to be over. But don’t rush through the process and never sign things quickly. Go over all contracts with your attorney and do what’s best for yourself, your family and your finances.
Letting your lawyer decide4
Even if your attorney is more than capable, it’s your life and divorce -- not theirs. Sure, they know the ins and out of the legalities of divorce, but they don’t know what’s important to you and how your relationship worked. Take their advice under advisement but in the end, it’s your choice.
Making decisions based on emotions5
Divorce is probably the most stressful thing anyone can go through. You are bound to have emotions all over the place. But don’t make an important decision ( they’re all important) regarding the dissolution of your marriage in haste or anger. Try to leave emotion out of it and use a clear head.
Hiding money6
You knew the divorce was coming and so you started squirreling money away a few months back. When it comes time to go to court, make sure that you disclose everything you hid because it will be found. Private investigators can find everything so just be upfront.
Using the divorce as a tool to punish the spouse7
Asking for everything in the divorce is a bad plan. Sure, maybe that SOB cheated on you with your best friend and you hate his guts, but being petty and asking for everything will just reflect badly on you and no one will know what’s really important to you. Maybe you’ll get his golf clubs and country club membership but you don’t golf, and now, they gave him the antique credenza you searched high and low for that looked just like your grandmother's. Get what you deserve but ask for what you really want -- not everything.
Spending like you won the lottery8
Divorce is not permission to spend all of your spouse’s money. Don’t be taking huge amounts of money out of the shared bank accounts or spending on the shared credit cards in hopes that you’ll leave your partner broke. All of that will be taken into consideration during the divorce and you will not come out good.
Saying nasty things about your ex in front of your kids9
Exes are exes for a reason but remember they are still part of your history and if you have children together, they are also part of your foreseeable future. There has to be a middle ground where you can both respectfully interact and co-parent those children. The last thing you want to do is bad mouth them in front of your children. That puts the child in the middle and punishes them.
Listening to well-meaning friends and family10
Your sisters and girlfriends love you and will be there to have your back in this difficult time but, as well-meaning as they are, they are not experts. Get your advice from your attorney before signing or agreeing to anything in your divorce.
Not using a mediator11
Maybe you think a mediator is a waste of money but a mediator can save a lot of hassle and possibly save you both from a nasty divorce out in the open.
Being stubborn12
It’s normal to want to hurt someone who has hurt you, but being overly stubborn about divorce proceedings will not only keep you in a marriage that doesn’t work any longer, it will keep you from moving on with your life. Stay classy and go find someone who deserves you.
Thinking what’s his debt is his and vice versa13
You probably share the responsibility for all unsecured debt and that will need to be handled at the time of the divorce.
Fighting after the divorce14
This person is no longer your problem. Do not give them space in your heart, life and mind. Move on. Fighting now will resolve nothing.
Jumping into a new relationship too fast15
Do not flaunt a new relationship to your soon-to-be ex. Maybe you were ready to move on, but they’re not. Why throw salt on the wound and cause more issues for everyone? Keep any new relationships on the down low.
Not securing support payments16
Divorce means no pension or shared Social Security. What happens if your ex dies? You'll still need those support payments for your children so make sure that there is insurance to cover all of that. You must think of the future for your children.