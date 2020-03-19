17 Mistakes Every Divorcing Couple Should Avoid

Image: iStock

Marriage is hard. Divorce is harder. No one knows how to get divorced. All the fairytales and rom coms show us how to be in love and get married, but no one explains what being happily married really means. They certainly don’t tell you what it’s like to get divorced.

Divorce is seen as a failure -- a character flaw. But it’s not. People grow and sometimes it’s in different directions. It happens. You can’t make someone love you. That’s the kick, try as we may, we can control what we do and how we feel but we have no control over whether someone else loves us. That’s a "them" problem.

For that very reason, divorce will happen. It can be painful, awkward, messy and downright awful but it doesn’t have to be. If you can recognize these mistakes, you can avoid them:



iStock